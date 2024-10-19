Wolverine Digest

HIGHLIGHTS: Top plays from No. 24 Michigan vs. No. 22 Illinois

Matt Lounsberry

It's been a disappointing showing for No. 24 Michigan coming out of a bye week, as they've trailed No. 22 Illinois throughout the afternoon in Champaign. Here are the top highlight plays for the Wolverines thus far...

1Q: Michigan's defense gets a 4th down stop; (3-0, Illinois)

2Q: Michigan RB Kalel Mullings scores 1-yard TD; (13-7 Illinois)

2Q: Makari Paige blocks Illinois' FG attempt to end the half; (13-7, Illinois)

