JUST IN: Michigan fans react to awful start against Illinois
Coming off of the bye week, the expectation was that the Michigan Wolverines would make some significant improvements in key areas. But through the first half of the Illinois game, it looks like Michigan somehow found a way to get worse during the bye week.
As of this writing (5:00 left in the second half), the Wolverines have just 11 yards through the air. They've got 84 yards on the ground, but two costly fumbles have prevented them from being able to put point on the board.
While Michigan looks sloppy on both sides of the ball, Illinois has taken advantage of Michigan's miscues - jumping out to a 13-0 lead. Given the issues we've seen in the first half, it's not all that surprising to see that Michigan fans are having strong reactions to what they've seen so far.
