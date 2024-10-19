Halftime Analysis: Michigan football looks dreadful coming out of bye week
Coming off a bye, No. 24 Michigan had the opportunity to pivot and reestablish itself heading into a difficult second half of their season. Through 30 minutes against No. 22 Illinois, it's been a complete disaster for the Maize and Blue.
The Wolverines trail the Fighting Illini, 13-7, after perhaps their worst first half of the 2024 season. That's saying a lot considering how subpar this team has looked through its first six games. Here's what's stood out offensively and defensively for Michigan thus far...
Offense
New quarterback, same results for the Wolverines, as seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle has struggled to deliver downfield throws with any semblance of accuracy, or protect the football. Tuttle fumbled on a scramble, much in the same manner as his first giveaway vs. Washington, and then was fortunate to have an interception overturned by an Illinois penalty.
Michigan has been held to just 45 yards passing in the first half, as the Wolverines' 131st-ranked aerial attack continues to be grounded. After completing just three of his first seven attempts, Tuttle found some rhythm on a handful of short throws to tight end Colston Loveland on U-M's final drive of the half, but this is the same offense we've seen all season.
Furthermore, it's been another disappointing and uninspired day for senior tailback Donovan Edwards, who has been held to 24 yards on four carries and had a crippling fumble of his own, right after Michigan got the ball back on the overturned interception. The lone highlight, yet again, has been fifth-year senior Kalel Mullings, who has rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Defense
On the other side of the football, Michigan's defense has done all it can to keep the Wolverines in this game. This unit is still struggling with penalties, its pass coverage still leaves much to be desired, and Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has hurt Michigan with his mobility, yet the Wolverines bowed up to force three field goals, one of which they blocked.
That's kept the Wolverines within six points at halftime, despite their horrendous offensive performance. With that said, it's fair to question whether Michigan can continue to keep the Fighting Illini off the scoreboard in the second half. The Wolverines have surrendered 184 yards of offense, including 116 yards on the ground, already. Michigan is thin at defensive line in this one, and those guys could wear down in the final 30 minutes.
