History doesn't favor Sherrone Moore, Michigan on Saturday night
The two teams may not be playing for a shot at the conference championship or a spot in the College Football Playoff, but there is still plenty at stake when Michigan squares off against Michigan State on Saturday night. For Michigan, a win could help tone down the growing chorus of those within the fanbase who believe the 2024 season should be Sherrone Moore's last as head coach of the Wolverines. A loss could prove devastating for a team that is fighting to become bowl eligible after winning a national championship just 10 months ago.
But if history is any indicator of what to expect on Saturday night, it doesn't exactly paint a rosy picture for the folks in Ann Arbor. Per On3's Clayton Sayfie, the last seven head coaches at the University of Michigan have lost their first game against the Michigan State Spartans.
- 2015: Jim Harbaugh (27-23)
- 2011: Brady Hoke (28-14)
- 2008: Rich Rodriguez (35-21)
- 1995: Lloyd Carr (28-25)
- 1990: Gary Moeller (28-27)
- 1969: Bo Schembechler (23-12)
- 1959: Bump Elliot (34-8)
You'd have to go all the way back to1948 to find the last Michigan head coach to win his first game against the Spartans, when Beenie Oosterbaan led the Wolverines to a 13-7 road victory in East Lansing.
We'll find out if Sherrone Moore can buck that trend and score a much-needed rivalry win against the Spartans on Saturday night. Michigan (4-3) and Michigan State (4-3) will kickoff at 7:30 pm ET on BTN.
- When: Saturday October 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ann Arbor (MI) - Michigan Stadium
- TV: Big Ten Network
- On the call: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color), and Brooke Fletcher (sidelines)