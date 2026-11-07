How to Watch Michigan Football’s Week Ten Rivalry Game Against Michigan State

After picking up its fifth win of the season last week, the Michigan Wolverines have a chance to clinch bowl eligibility against rival Michigan State this Saturday, hosting the Spartans at 7:30 p.m.

The Wolverines defeated Rutgers last week 28-21 to pick up their second Big Ten win of the season, doing so on the road.

As for the Spartans, it has been a rough 2026 campaign under first-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald. MSU is currently 2-6 and has yet to win a game in Big Ten action this season.

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) throws a pass during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That sets the scene for today’s matchup; here is how Michigan fans can watch the Wolverines battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

How to Watch

Day: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Network: Peacock

On the call: Paul Burmeister, Yogi Roth, and Lewis Johnson

Spread: Michigan -13.5 points (via DraftKings)

Over/under: 39.5 total points (via DraftKings)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Oct 31, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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History Between the Wolverines and Spartans

The Wolverines and Spartans are familiar foes, matching up over 100 times in their history. Michigan leads the series 64-36-4, dating back to Oct. 16, 1920.

In recent history, Michigan has gotten the best of Michigan State, winning seven of the previous 10 games between the two programs.

Oct 31, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Jalen Hoffman (42) gains yards after catch during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Storylines to Watch For

On Thursday afternoon, I detailed my top three storylines to watch heading into today’s rivalry game against Michigan State.

First and foremost, can the Wolverines win a game in a convincing fashion when they are supposed to? Outside of its win over UTEP, all of Michigan’s wins have come in one possession games. Even last week against a struggling Scarlet Knights program, UofM only won by seven (28-21).

Michigan running back Savion Hiter (5) runs against Penn State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moving ahead, is five-star freshman running back Savion Hiter going to continue his momentum from last week? Against Rutgers, Hiter led the squad with 76 yards on the ground, while Jordan Marshall only had six yards on five carries. It may have been a sign of things to come in the Wolverines backfield, needing a spark in the rushing attack.

Lastly, looking at the Michigan defense, they have a handful of meaningful names on the injury report, including star John Henry-Daley. If they are a little short-handed on defense, can they remain elite and how do other guys step up?

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