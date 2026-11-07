How to Watch Michigan Football’s Week Ten Rivalry Game Against Michigan State
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After picking up its fifth win of the season last week, the Michigan Wolverines have a chance to clinch bowl eligibility against rival Michigan State this Saturday, hosting the Spartans at 7:30 p.m.
The Wolverines defeated Rutgers last week 28-21 to pick up their second Big Ten win of the season, doing so on the road.
As for the Spartans, it has been a rough 2026 campaign under first-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald. MSU is currently 2-6 and has yet to win a game in Big Ten action this season.
That sets the scene for today’s matchup; here is how Michigan fans can watch the Wolverines battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
How to Watch
- Day: Saturday, Nov. 7
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
- Network: Peacock
- On the call: Paul Burmeister, Yogi Roth, and Lewis Johnson
- Spread: Michigan -13.5 points (via DraftKings)
- Over/under: 39.5 total points (via DraftKings)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
History Between the Wolverines and Spartans
The Wolverines and Spartans are familiar foes, matching up over 100 times in their history. Michigan leads the series 64-36-4, dating back to Oct. 16, 1920.
In recent history, Michigan has gotten the best of Michigan State, winning seven of the previous 10 games between the two programs.
Storylines to Watch For
On Thursday afternoon, I detailed my top three storylines to watch heading into today’s rivalry game against Michigan State.
First and foremost, can the Wolverines win a game in a convincing fashion when they are supposed to? Outside of its win over UTEP, all of Michigan’s wins have come in one possession games. Even last week against a struggling Scarlet Knights program, UofM only won by seven (28-21).
Moving ahead, is five-star freshman running back Savion Hiter going to continue his momentum from last week? Against Rutgers, Hiter led the squad with 76 yards on the ground, while Jordan Marshall only had six yards on five carries. It may have been a sign of things to come in the Wolverines backfield, needing a spark in the rushing attack.
Lastly, looking at the Michigan defense, they have a handful of meaningful names on the injury report, including star John Henry-Daley. If they are a little short-handed on defense, can they remain elite and how do other guys step up?
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2