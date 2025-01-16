How to watch Michigan vs. Minnesota "Battle in the Barn" tonight
The No. 20 ranked Michigan Wolverine men's basketball team is heading to Minnesota's Williams Arena to take on the Golden Gophers tonight. On paper it looks like an easy 14th win for the Big Ten leading maize and blue. The Gophers have been struggling all year and are coming off a disappointing loss to Maryland, a game they could have stolen on the road.
Michigan is trending in a much different direction than the Golden Gophers. The Wolverines are on a five-game win streak, unbeaten in Big Ten play, and have lost just three games by a combined total of five points. As long as they do not become complacent, they should push that winning streak to six and maintain their collision course with in-state rival Michigan State, also unbeaten in league play.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: Michigan vs. Minnesota
- Where: Williams Arena (Minnesota)
- When: 7 pm ET
- TV: FS1
Following the matchup with Minnesota, the Wolverines will host Northwestern before traveling to clash with No. 17 Purdue. Overall, Michigan's schedule looks favorable enough that the anticipation of hosting MSU on Feb. 12 is growing every day. That game could be a showdown for top spot in the Big Ten and have serious implications for the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7