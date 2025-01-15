Michigan hoops part of a historic winning streak for sports teams in the State of Michigan
Michigan basketball Coach Dusty May has his team humming. The Wolverines are 13-3, 5-0 in the Big Ten, and have won five games in a row. In fact, they only have three losses by a combined five points. This team is legitimately 3-4 plays away from being a 16-0 squad. Coming from last year's absolute debacle of a season, it is safe to say that May has changed the culture and trajectory of the program in a hurry.
But the Wolverines hoop team is not the only team on a winning streak in the State of Michigan. The Detroit Pistons, Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Lions and MSU men's basketball team have combined to win 31 of their last 32 games. That is a shocking statistic.
Add in a magical playoff run by the Detroit Tigers this spring, the Wolverine football team closing the season on a three-game winning streak, and it's easy to see why sports fans in the mitten state are in heaven. The Lions vanquished both of our rivals, the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, twice this year and the Wolverines dominated Ohio State for a fourth straight season as well. The Red Wings are making a wild card push and the Pistons are currently 1.5 games out of fourth place in the NBA Playoff seedings. Embrace this moment Michigan sports fans it does not come around often. As ABC's Ryan Field said so perfectly "What a time to be alive."
