JUST IN: Another Michigan Football offensive lineman enters transfer portal
Roster turnover continues in Ann Arbor, as Michigan football suffered another loss via the transfer portal on Wednesday.
According to various reports, fifth-year senior offensive lineman Jeff Persi has informed head coach Sherrone Moore and O-line coach Grant Newsome of his intention to enter the transfer portal. Persi, who's spent each of the last five years at Michigan, appeared in 38 games during his career, including three starts at left tackle.
Persi played mostly on special teams and in a reserve role on the offensive line during his five years with the Wolverines. He made his first career start in 2023 against Rutgers, and started two games for Michigan in 2024 before his season was derailed by an injury. A grad transfer, Persi will have one season of eligibility remaining at his new destination.
Michigan has now lost a total of six offensive lineman to the transfer portal this offseason, with Persi joining Raheem Anderson, Tristan Bounds, Dominick Guidice, Andrew Gentry and Cole Morgan. The Wolverines have responded by adding Cal Poly transfer Brady Norton and Ferris State transfer Lawrence Hattar via the portal in recent weeks.
In total, the Wolverines have seen 25 players enter the transfer portal from last season's roster since the beginning of December. Michigan has added 10 players via the portal during the winter window.
