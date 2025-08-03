'I don't think he gets enough credit': Wink Martindale shines light on Michigan's overlooked defender
Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale met with the media over the weekend to discuss his early thoughts on the Wolverines' 2025 defense. Entering his second year in Ann Arbor, Martindale reflected on the growth of his unit. Despite a shaky start to the 2024 season, the Michigan defense found its footing down the stretch, playing a pivotal role in the Wolverines' back-to-back wins over Ohio State and Alabama to close out the season.
With several key departures to the NFL—including Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson—Martindale knows there are significant holes to fill. While it's still early in fall camp, he expressed confidence in the group's potential and noted a few players who have already begun to stand out.
Among that group is veteran edge rusher Derrick Moore. In fact, Martindale said that he doesn't believe that Moore gets enough credit for the impact he has on this program.
"I think Derrick [Moore]... I don't think he gets enough credit for what he does, the work that he puts in, and his value to the team," Martindale said. "You know, he does a lot of the hard stuff. He and Cam [Brandt] both—they do the dirty work. He's healthy, looks good, and let's hope we keep him that way."
The 6-3, 260-pound Baltimore native has quietly become a cornerstone of the Michigan defense. Despite not garnering the same national attention as others around the conference, there's no question that Moore should be viewed as one of the top edge rushers in the Big Ten.
Entering what is likely his final season in Ann Arbor, Moore has appeared in 41 games and started all 12 games last year. He finished the 2024 campaign with 23 tackles and 4.0 sacks—third-most on the team. As the Wolverines gear up for the 2025 season and look to get back into the College Football Playoff, Moore's experience and impact will certainly play a major role in that effort.
