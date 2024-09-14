INJURY: Michigan football's Colston Loveland ruled 'Out' for remainder of game
No. 17 Michigan's leading receiver had his day cut short on Saturday, as tight end Colston Loveland has exited the game against Arkansas State and will not return.
The junior asked to come out after landing hard on his shoulder late in the second quarter following a 20-yard reception, and was favoring his left arm. Loveland returned in the second half for Michigan and caught another ball on the Wolverines' first play out of halftime before taking another hard hit to the shoulder. Loveland exited the game again, was escorted to Michigan's locker room and later returned to the U-M's sideline without his shoulder pads.
The Wolverines can ill-afford to lose their star tight end, as Loveland has been the primary target in U-M's passing game. Coming into today's game, Loveland had been responsible for nearly half of all receiving yards for Michigan through the first two weeks of the season. The junior collected 16 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in games against Fresno State and Texas. Loveland had three catches for 30 yards today against Arkansas State before leaving the game.
Michigan will host No. 11 USC next week at the Big House, and will have to hope Loveland will be available to go against the Trojans.
