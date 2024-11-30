Injury report: Michigan Football down two stars against Ohio State
Michigan enters the 2024 iteration of The Game having not just a 6-5 record, but injuries have been mounting. Last week against Northwestern, the Wolverines lost star tight end Colston Loveland after the first half due to an undisclosed injury. Michigan also didn't have Will Johnson -- who hasn't played since the first quarter against Illinois --, and receivers Semaj Morgan and Amorion Walker, among others.
If the Wolverines are going to upset Ohio State in Columbus, Michigan needs as many troops as it can have on the field. The Wolverines want to establish the run. Typically, whichever team runs the football better, usually wins the game. However, Davis Warren and Co. will need to get Ohio State to respect the pass in order to run the football consistently.
Once the injury report became available, it was announced that both Johnson and Loveland would miss the Buckeyes' game. Also, Michigan is without receiver Amorion Walker once again.
