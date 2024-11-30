Michigan vs. Ohio State: How to watch, game information, betting line
It's finally here: The Game. It's the game everyone waits on once the college football season begins. It's the best rivalry in all of sports: Michigan vs. Ohio State. The Wolverines have won the past three games against the Buckeyes, but Ohio State is looking to change that today. The Buckeyes enter the game as massive favorites against the 6-5, injury-riddled, Michigan Wolverines.
Michigan holds an all-time 61-52-6 record against Ohio State. The Buckeyes have dominated the 2000s against the Wolverines, but Michigan's physicality has been the edge over Ohio State the past three years. If Michigan has any shot against the Buckeyes in 2024, the Wolverines will have to dominate the trenches once again and not allow Will Howard to use his dynamic playmakers play in and play out.
Before the game, here is some important information you sould know.
When: Saturday November 30 at 12:14 p.m. ET
Where: Columbus (OH) Ohio Stadium
TV: Fox
On the call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), and Jenny Taft (sidelines)
Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Ohio State -20 (-108)
Over/under total: 42 points
Moneyline: Michigan +800, Ohio State -1350
*Odds are subject to change
