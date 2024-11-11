REPORT: Michigan CB Will Johnson's injury 'severe', but still expected to return in 2024
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson's junior season has been mired by injury, as the third-year defensive back has missed four out of 10 games for the Wolverines, including each of the last three due to an injury to his left foot.
Due to the fact Johnson is expected to be an early, first round selection in next year's NFL Draft, there's been speculation among Michigan's fanbase that the junior has shut down his season and turned his attention to the draft. However, a recent report from 247Sports' Sam Webb refutes that speculation.
"It was a pretty severe injury, to say the least," Webb told CBS Sports on Saturday. "But, it was not one, from the time I heard about it, it was not one that [Michigan] expected to knock him out of the season. But, it was one that I heard from jump that they expected to keep him out until after the bye week."
According to Webb, Johnson attempted to return this week ahead of the Wolverines' matchup with Indiana, but was unable to do so. However, the cornerback is expected to return for Michigan's final two games against Northwestern and Ohio State, barring some kind of setback.
"I think it's something that he's been testing, that he was pushing to try to maybe come back early from," Webb said. "I think he tested it to try to come back this week, but the initial projection was always that he would use the bye week for an extra week of rest and try to get back, or would get back, for that Northwestern game. And, obviously, use that Northwestern game as a tune-up to get back for Ohio State."
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore also shot down the notion that Johnson was prematurely ending his junior season in a press conference prior to the Wolverines' home game against rival Michigan State.
"Oh, yeah," Moore said when asked if Johnson will return in 2024. "Will has no plan of just shutting it down or anything like that," Moore said. "Will, if he could go out there, he would go out there in a heartbeat. And, I know that he’ll be back out there at some point this season, whether it’s this week, next week, or whatever it is. And there’s zero doubt in my mind that he, the competitor that wants to be out there with his teammates, so I know he’ll be back."
Michigan is on the second of its two byes this week, and will return to action on Nov. 23 for 'Senior Day' at the Big House against Northwestern.
