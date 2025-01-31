Jacksonville Jaguars projected to select Michigan defender in first round of NFL Draft
With less than a month until the NFL combine, mock drafts continue to roll in that show four Wolverines being selected in the first round of the 2025 Draft. On Thursday, NFL analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah presented their projections for first round selections, and they're in agreement that one Michigan superstar is headed to Florida.
Both Brooks and Jeremiah are projecting the Jacksonville Jaguars to select Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick. The belief is that the Jags could benefit from pairing Graham with defensive tackle Maason Smith, Jacksonville's 2nd round pick in the 2024 Draft.
There's no question that Graham is expected to make an immediate impact for whatever NFL team decides to draft him, and it's not at all surprising to see him projected to go in the top 5. The two-time All-American appeared in 39 games during his three years in Ann Arbor, making 27 starts along the defensive line. At 6-3, 320 pounds, Graham was arguably the most disruptive defensive lineman in all of college football. His combination of size, speed, and power presented no shortage of problems for any opposing offensive line tasked with stopping him, and his numbers reflect that. He finished his Michigan career with 108 tackles (18 tackles for loss), nine sacks, three pass deflections and one forced fumble.
Here's a look at some of his most notable accomplishments during his time at the University of Michigan:
CAREER HIGHS
• Tackles: 7 - at Ohio State (Nov. 30, 2024)
• Solos: 5, 2x - last at Ohio State (Nov. 30, 2024)
• Asst: 5 - at Illinois (Oct. 19, 2024)
• TFLs: 2.0, 2x - last vs. Minnesota (Sept. 28, 2024)
• Sacks: 2.0 - vs. Minnesota (Sept. 28, 2024)
• Int: none
• FR: 1 - vs. Indiana (Oct. 14, 2023)
• PBUs: 1, 3x - last at Washington (Oct. 5, 2024)
At Michigan
• Two-time All-American (unanimous first team, 2024; second team, 2023)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, 2023-24; first team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Outland Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Nagurski Trophy Finalist (2024)
• Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist (2024)
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 39 games with 27 starts along the defensive line
