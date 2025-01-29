Michigan football 2025 signees shine in 247Sports' final '25 player rankings
247Sports released its final 247 player rankings for the 2025 recruiting cycle on Wednesday. With the conclusion of the high school all-star games like the Under Armour Game, Navy All-American Bowl, and Polynesian Bowl, the recruiting analysts over at 247Sports came up with their final list of top prospects. Did they get the rankings right? Probably not, and many will disagree with them, but there are several Wolverines who cracked their final 247.
Without much surprise, quarterback Bryce Underwood finished as the No. 1 quarterback and the top-ranked player in the 2025 class. But he wasn't the only five-star. Michigan signee and offensive tackle, Andrew Babalola, finished as the tenth-best player according to 247Sports.
RELATED: Where Michigan football commits finished in final Rivals' 2025 rankings
Here is the full list of Michigan players who made the top 247. We also added in how much they went up or went down from 247Sports' last ranking.
QB Bryce Underwood: No. 1 overall (unchanged from last ranking)
OT Andrew Babalola: No. 10 overall (+1 from last ranking)
OT Ty Haywood: No. 42 overall (uncommitted by trending to Michigan, -22 from last ranking)
CB Shamari Earls: No. 77 overall (-10 from last ranking)
WR Andrew Marsh: No. 82 overall (-9 from last ranking)
EDGE Nathaniel Marshall: No. 89 overall (+20 from last ranking)
S Elijah Dotson: No. 97 overall (+21 from last ranking)
CB Jayden Sanders: No. 128 overall (-12 from last ranking)
S Kainoa Winston: No. 130 overall (-9 from last ranking)
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football trending away from top transfer offensive line target
ESPN predicts a major season from Michigan football in 2025
Mock Draft Monday 1.0: Where Michigan football players are predicted to go in '25 NFL Draft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7