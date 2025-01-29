Michigan football trending away from top transfer offensive line target
When Notre Dame offensive lineman Rocco Spinder entered the transfer portal, the first team that came to mind was Michigan. The Wolverines finished second in his recruitment when he was in high school, but he chose to go to the Irish over staying close to home. The Clarkston (MI) product, now in the portal, appears to have narrowed his list to Indiana, Nebraska, and Michigan. The Hoosiers already received a visit, Nebraska is next in line, and if Spindler gets out of Lincoln uncommitted, then the Wolverines could get a visit.
But will he leave Nebraska without a commitment? The 'Huskers are the favorites to land the fifth-year senior. There are two predictions in favoring Nebraska to land Spinder, via On3. According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Nebraska has a 97.7% chance of landing him.
While Spindler might not be coming to Ann Arbor, things are looking positive for another Notre Dame prospect. Center Pat Coogan, who also has one year left of college ball, is slated to take a visit to Michigan.
Coogan started at center for Notre Dame on its path to the National Championship Game. The 6-5, 310-pound lineman started at left guard for the Irish in 2023 before transitioning to center. In 2024, the 13-game starter allowed just eight pressures and one sack for the Irish. He has started 26 games combined between left guard and center.
