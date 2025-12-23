Biff Poggi says Michigan is 'actually having fun playing football again' under his leadership

Michigan football interim head coach Biff Poggi has been charged with both holding the program together and preparing the team for its New Year's Eve bowl game against Texas since the firing of former head coach Sherrone Moore during the middle of this month.

During a press conference on Monday, Poggi said in the last 10 days, he has made wholesale changes across the board and has met with players and their families on multiple occasions during these uncertain times for the program.

Michigan acting head coach Biff Poggi watches warm up before the Central Michigan game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notably, Poggi said the practices have been intense and that players have been attentive in team meetings under his watch. The interim coach also made a comment that he believes players on the team are having fun again, implying that was not the case for some time under former coach Moore.

"Last 10 days, we’ve changed basically everything," said Poggi. "Meetings are much shorter, kids are out of the building faster, practices are much shorter, but much more up-tempo, much more good versus good work. And you need to talk to them, but I think they’re actually having fun playing football again. And I’m really proud of them, and I’m proud of the coaches that are here, that have stayed here to do this."

When did football stop becoming 'fun' for Wolverines?

Poggi was asked when he thought football stopped becoming fun for those involved in the program during the press conference. He answered by saying the players would have to speak for themselves on that topic, but for himself and a lot of the other coaches, Poggi said the enjoyment was extracted a long time ago.

"I would ask you to ask them (the players), but to me and I think a lot of our coaches, it kind of stopped being fun—it's been a long time," Poggi said. "It's been a long time. There was a lot of—just not a comfortable—first of all, when you ask kids to be in the building for multiple, multiple hours—and, for example, let's say you have 30 minutes of new insertions to teach, but you want to keep them in the building for an hour and a half, because you just want to keep them in the building for an hour and a half.

"And if you have a two hour and 20 minute or (two hour and 30 minute) practice schedule, there is a little bit of walking around going on there because you want them at practice for two hours and 20 (or 2.5 hours), when you could really condense that practice into an hour and 30 minutes. It's not fun. They're (the players) not dumb, they get it. They get it. And we've done that—when you interview them, ask them, it's been a blast. It's been a blast for the coaches, it's been a blast for them. And the work has been outstanding."

Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi arrives at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 24, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Poggi, who said Monday he is being considered for the permanent head coaching job and has interviewed multiple times, will lead the Wolverines against the Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in what is scheudled for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Dec. 31 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.