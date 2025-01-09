Jim Harbaugh brings Michigan winning culture to the NFL
It only seems fitting that one year removed from leading his alma mater to a National Championship that we are talking about coach Jim Harbaugh and his winning ways. Culture in a locker room and in a program is one of the most critical pieces to any high-level championship caliber team. Coach Harbaugh understood that culture and identity would be what brought Michigan back to glory, and he slowly began implementing those things as a head coach.
There were growing pains for sure, and fans were becoming restless as the Wolverines struggled to get over the hump, but Harbaugh's vision and plan ultimately worked. Bringing in head trainer Ben Herbert was seen by many as the final piece to the puzzle. Coach Herb maintained that culture and standard in off season workouts when the football staff could not be present. The result? A national championship in 2023.
A year later, that same blueprint is working now for the Los Angeles Chargers as well.
According to All-Pro safety Derwin James, Harbaugh's quirky ways are resonating with the players in Los Angeles. During a recent interview, James indicated that the players appreciate Harbaugh's willingness to do the simple things that help build a championship culture within an organization.
The proof is in the pudding as they say, and the Chargers have vaulted from perennial lottery pick team to NFL Playoff contender in Harbaugh's first year. They have the number one scoring defense in the league, coached by a Harbaugh disciple and former Michigan DC Jesse Minter, and their head strength coach is none other than the aforementioned Ben Herbert.
For all the pieces and integral staff members Harbaugh took with him, he did leave behind that culture and blueprint for success in Ann Arbor. Coach Sherrone Moore has continued that path and the boys in maize and blue look poised to rise to the top of college football once again.
