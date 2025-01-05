BREAKING: Michigan Football lands second transfer portal offensive lineman
Michigan football missed out on Washington State offensive tackle Fa'alili Fa'amoe who commited to Wake Forest, but the Wolverines kept searching for another offensive lineman to come into the fold. Michigan had already secured a commitment from FCS Cal Poly, Brady Norton from the portal.
On Sunday afternoon, Michigan landed Ferris State offensive lineman Lawrence Hattar. The All-American stands at 6-5, 335-pounds.
Hattar might not have been on Michigan fans' radar, but he is a local product who was an All-American this past season with Ferris State. Hattar hails from Livonia (MI).
His play helped Ferris State have an incredible season on offense, as they averaged 45.0 points, 491.5 total yards, 227.7 passing yards and 263.8 rushing yards per game. His play earned him AFCA Division II Coaches All-America First Team honors. Hattar also helped Ferris State to a 14-1 record, including 14 straight wins as they won the Division II National Championship, defeating Valdosta State 49-14 in the final.
