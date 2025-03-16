Jim Harbaugh reunites with another recruit he missed out on at Michigan
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh landed some big-time recruits during his tenure at the University of Michigan. He also famously missed on a couple, some that Michigan fans might still think about to this day. The first was running back Najee Harris, who had registered at U of M, had a room assigned, and a student profile ahead of his commitment announcement. Michigan thought they had flipped the five-star running back from Alabama, but at the last minute Harris flew to Tuscaloosa instead of Ann Arbor and Michigan fans were heart broken.
Another big time recruit that Michigan felt good about signing was Da'Shawn Hand. Hand was the number seven ranked recruit on the 2014 class as a defensive lineman. On signing day, Harbaugh and the Wolverines were crystal balled at 88.2% to secure Hand, only to lose again to Alabama.
As was the case with Harris, Harbaugh has reeled in another former recruit he missed out on. Hand signed a 1-year, $3.5 million dollar deal with the Chargers after playing the previous two years with the Miami Dolphins. He had only 1 sack last year in Miami and totaled 20 tackles, but he's known more as a run stopper than a pass rusher. At this point, signing hand isn't the kind of move that changes a franchise. But it is noteworthy that Harbaugh has now signed the two recruits that he wanted so badly on the recruiting trail while at Michigan.
