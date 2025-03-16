Wolverine Digest

Jim Harbaugh reunites with another recruit he missed out on at Michigan

Harbaugh and the Chargers recently signed RB Najee Harris who famously spurned Harbaugh in college, now he has signed another recruit he missed out on as Michigan's head coach

Jerred Johnson

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh landed some big-time recruits during his tenure at the University of Michigan. He also famously missed on a couple, some that Michigan fans might still think about to this day. The first was running back Najee Harris, who had registered at U of M, had a room assigned, and a student profile ahead of his commitment announcement. Michigan thought they had flipped the five-star running back from Alabama, but at the last minute Harris flew to Tuscaloosa instead of Ann Arbor and Michigan fans were heart broken.

Another big time recruit that Michigan felt good about signing was Da'Shawn Hand. Hand was the number seven ranked recruit on the 2014 class as a defensive lineman. On signing day, Harbaugh and the Wolverines were crystal balled at 88.2% to secure Hand, only to lose again to Alabama.

As was the case with Harris, Harbaugh has reeled in another former recruit he missed out on. Hand signed a 1-year, $3.5 million dollar deal with the Chargers after playing the previous two years with the Miami Dolphins. He had only 1 sack last year in Miami and totaled 20 tackles, but he's known more as a run stopper than a pass rusher. At this point, signing hand isn't the kind of move that changes a franchise. But it is noteworthy that Harbaugh has now signed the two recruits that he wanted so badly on the recruiting trail while at Michigan.

Hand
Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (91) celebrates a sack of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

