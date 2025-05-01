Jim Harbaugh shares emotional take on Michigan players being drafted in first round

Wolverine Digest

The University of Michigan football program tied a Wolverine record for most first round picks in a single draft

Jim Harbaugh has professed that he will always be a "Michigan Man". His actions since leaving his beloved alma mater have echoed that sentiment. Harbaugh has clearly kept one eye on what is going on in Ann Arbor and he seems pleased with what he has seen so far.

After the Michigan Wolverines tied a program record with three first round draft picks Harbaugh expressed his pride and happiness for the program and its accomplishment.

"Just watching the guys … Colston was in his home in Gooding, I’ve been in that home. That was cool to see the whole family there. Got a lot of the residents of Gooding there. To see Kenneth. I think he was at his school. Looked familiar that way. And Mason, his parents have moved since I recruited him, and he was at the draft.

Just awful proud. It’s cool."

Michigan not only tied their program record, but they also had three players selected in the first 13 picks, a testament to their elite player development. Defensive tackle Mason Graham went to the Cleveland Browns at number five, Colston Loveland ended up a Chicago Bear at 10, and massive defensive tackle Kenneth Grant landed in Miami as a Dolphin with pick 13. All three players were relatively unheralded recruits coming out of high school.

Harbaugh also said that his former players "were like sons to him" and could not stop expressing how proud he was of the players and his replacement Sherrone Moore. It is safe to see that Harbaugh will always have a piece of his heart in Ann Arbor.

