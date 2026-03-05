Jimmy Rolder Reveals Which Michigan Linebackers He's Excited for in 2026

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone and there were eight Michigan players who were invited to the event. Not all of them tested, however. Guys like Jaishawn Barham, Marlin Klein, and Jimmy Rolder did go through the 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, and other things.

On top of testing, there were plenty of interviews. Derrick Moore discussed what being a Michigan man meant to him, along with Rayshaun Benny talking about which players he expected to step up in 2026 for the Wolverines.

It appears that Rolder also talked about some younger guys he thinks will step up. The linebacker position is going to look a lot different next year in Ann Arbor. Rolder, Ernest Hausmann, and Cole Sullivan — who transferred to Oklahoma — are all gone. So who does Rolder like to step in their place?

“I know we got some transfers, but I think if Troy Bowles gets the playing time, I think he could be here next year [Combine],” Rolder said. “There’s some great young guys. Troy could be the guy, Chase Taylor, I love those guys.”

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bowles came to Michigan last season as a transfer from Georgia. He played in all 13 games for the Wolverines and tallied 27 tackles, two TFLs, and one sack for Michigan. Bowles was expected to play an even bigger role for the Wolverines, but Sullivan really came on, along with Rolder, and Bowles was viewed as the No. 4 linebacker in 2025.

As far as Chase Taylor, he wasn't expected to play a ton in 2025. Taylor was a three-star prospect, who entered last season as a true freshman. However, Taylor played in 10 games for the Maize and Blue and recorded 10 tackles — looking the part when he got a chance.

One name that wasn't mentioned

It's interesting that Rolder mentioned both Bowles and Taylor, but not Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. The IMG Academy prospect was one of the top players in Michigan's 2025 recruiting class. He suffered a few injuries, which gave Owusu-Boateng a late start, but he looked very, very good toward the end of the season.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He ended up tallying four tackles for Michigan, but his speed was on full display. Owusu-Boateng looks like the typical Michigan linebacker that you will see play on Sundays.

With Michigan returning Bowles, Owusu-Boateng, and Taylor, the Wolverines have a solid, young core. Plus, Michigan went out and landed four transfers to the linebacking room by adding veterans Nathaniel Staehling, Aisea Moa, and Max Alford.