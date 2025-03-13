JJ McCarthy hands out pizza, makes astonishing donation to a local elementary school
Minnesota Viking quarterback JJ McCarthy has been extending his philanthropic ways in his community over the last few months. He's been seen on Instagram multiple times partnering with noted community activist Josh Liljenquist, who leverages his 4.7 million followers to raise awareness for those in need. They have given away pizzas, heaters, tents, jackets, blankets and other supplies.
In JJ's latest act of kindness, he went back to his roots, helping children. He recently visited a local school, American Indian Magnet school in St Paul, Minnesota. McCarthy partnered with a local pizzeria, OG Zara, to provide pizza to staff members and students, along with taking some time to hang out with the group. To top off this incredible gesture, he also gifted the school $10,000.
McCarthy had a significant injury setback in his rookie season, dealing with a torn meniscus that sidelined him for the entire year. But he looks healthy and ready to compete in 2025 and recent moves from the Vikings front office it looks like they are prepared to hand the franchise over the 22-year-old National Championship winning quarterback.
McCarthy's talent was clearly evident in college on the biggest stage, and there's little doubt he can continue to perform at an elite level in the NFL. He has the arm strength, mentality, winning pedigree and accuracy to succeed on Sundays. More importantly, he has the compassion, empathy, and ability to connect with his fans and community that really make him an undeniable choice as the face of the Vikings organization.
