JJ McCarthy trolls Spartans after No. 10 Michigan hockey upsets No. 1 MSU
Before he would go on to become a national championship-winning quarterback at the University of Michigan, J.J. McCarthy's first love was hockey. The native of La Grange Park, Illinois started playing the sport at five years old, but chose to give it up as a high school freshman in order to focus on his football career.
Despite this, McCarthy still has a love for hockey, and that was further evidenced by the quarterback's reaction to No. 10 Michigan's 3-2 upset victory over No. 1 Michigan State on Friday night in Ann Arbor.
"The boys were dancing and danglin' all over lil bro," McCarthy wrote on his Instagram story.
This is far from the first time that the former Michigan quarterback has had some fun at the Spartans' expense. McCarthy had a career day in his final game against Michigan State back in 2023, throwing for 287 yards and four passing touchdowns in a 49-0 romp over Sparty. After the blowout win for the Wolverines — and the worst MSU home loss in the history of Spartan Stadium — McCarthy waved the in-state rivals goodbye.
McCarthy has moved on to the NFL now with the Minnesota Vikings, but it's clear the former Wolverine still possesses a love for hockey, his alma mater and a healthy disdain for the Spartans.
