Recruiting: Top-ranked 2026 offensive lineman in Michigan plans to visit Wolverines
Michigan looks to put the finishing touches on its 2025 recruiting class in a couple of weeks when the late signing period opens on Feb. 5, but head coach Sherrone Moore is already hard at work in the 2026 cycle as well.
Earlier this week, Moore and Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome visited four-star Portage (Mich.) Northern interior offensive tackle Gregory Patrick, one of the Wolverines' big targets in the 2026 class. It sounds like Michigan is high on Patrick's list of potential suitors as well.
“I’ll be taking an official visit there for sure," Patrick told On3's EJ Holland. "It’s definitely a top program on my list."
According to On3's Industry Rankings, Gregory is considered the No. 125 overall prospect, No. 8 interior offensive lineman and No. 2 player from the state of Michigan in the 2026 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has garnered offers from over 20 programs, including Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and Michigan State.
While the 2026 cycle is still in its infancy, Michigan is off to a positive start with the class, having landed commitments from four-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin cornerback Brody Jennings and three-star Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal wide receiver Jaylen Pile already. The Wolverines are also in an excellent early spot for five-star running back Savion Hiter and four-star tailback Javian Osborne.
