Recruiting: Former 4-star Ohio State commit sets visit date with Michigan Football
With the second signing period of the 2025 recruiting cycle roughly three weeks away, Michigan Football has a couple more big targets left on their board to complete their class.
One such prospect is four-star Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute edge rusher Zahir Mathis, a one-time Ohio State commit. The Wolverines have been in heavy pursuit of the 6-foot-6, 225-pounder since his decommitment from the Buckeyes back on Nov. 18, and have taken one step closer to potentially securing his verbal pledge.
According to a report from 247Sports' Brian Dohn, Mathis is set to take an official visit to Michigan over the weekend of Jan. 24-26. Defensive line coach Lou Esposito is the Wolverines' primary recruiter in the battle for Mathis, who is also considering Florida State, UCLA and Maryland.
According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Mathis is considered the No. 73 overall prospect, No. 6 edge rusher and No. 2 player from the state of Pennsylvania in the 2025 recruiting class. He originally committed to Ohio State on Jan. 10, 2024 before backing off that pledge in mid-November.
Mathis is one of a handful of unsigned 2025 prospects that Michigan is pursuing. The Wolverines are also battling for five-star Denton (Texas) Ryan offensive tackle Ty Haywood, who recently decommitted from Alabama.
The late signing period for the class of 2025 begins on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7