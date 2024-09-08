Sherrone Moore defends Davis Warren after blowout loss to Texas; never thought of changing
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- It was the second career start for senior Davis Warren. The former walk-on turned starter found his rhythm late in a 31-12 loss to Texas, but it was too late. Michigan had just 88 yards of total offense in the first half, and Warren had 49 passing yards. After going into halftime down 24-3, the odds were greatly in Texas' favor.
In the fourth quarter alone, Warren threw for 131 yards, but as he noted after the game -- it was too late. Warren, somber after a loss, said he believes he needs to work on going through his progressions better. He said Texas gave Michigan some opportunities, but the Wolverines weren't able to capitalize.
"I think we need to be better, I need to be better at that [going through progression]) in just taking what the defense gives me, and when the opportunity presents itself down the field in making the throw," said Warren. "They gave us some opportunities, we had a good beat on what they were going to do defensively and we didn't capitalize on it. So, it falls on me to find the open man and assess what they were doing defensively and get the protection right, then find the guy who is running the route who's going to beat that coverage."
The confident, yet humble quarterback said he takes the blame for the loss against Texas. Warren threw two interceptions, yet as Sherrone Moore later said wasn't his fault. But two turnovers are two turnovers and the Longhorns were able to get 10 points off of those.
"I didn't do enough, I shot us in the foot too many times," Warren said. "We didn't do enough offensively. It was on us. They're a good football team and they played well today, but we shot ourselves in the foot and let them win that football game. I think if we do something differently and I do some things differently, that's a closer game in the fourth quarter. It's a really crappy feeling, because I know that this room, this offense and this team has what it takes to win that football game and we didn't do it."
Sherrone Moore and Michigan told the media after the Fresno State game that Warren earned the starting job and beat out Alex Orji. Michigan continues to use Orji sparingly and doesn't allow the quarterback to pass when he enters the game. Although the Michigan offense sputtered for a second week in a row, the Wolverines head coach defended Warren and said it's not just on the quarterback. Receivers have to catch and make plays, while the offensive line has to continue to protect.
“Really, [not] just reads … we’ve got to make plays,” Moore said. “Pass catchers have got to make plays. You have some third downs and you drop one, you miss one [running the wrong] route. I can remember specifically off my head, there’s two of them that we just dropped. That drops the percentage there.
“So, we’ve got to make plays for the quarterback, as well. We’ve got to keep the protection clean, and protection wasn’t a big issue all night, but we’ve got to do a great job executing. The whole offense. It can’t just be one person here and there. It’s got to be a whole collective effort.”
Michigan was down 31-6 when the fourth quarter started. If the Wolverines were ever going to test another quarterback out in the system it was then. Orji wasn't asked to run the Michigan offense, nor was Jayden Dengal or true freshman Jadyn Davis. One reporter asked Moore if he ever contemplated putting in Davis -- or any other quarterback. Without hesitation, Moore said no and noted how the two interceptions weren't Warren's fault.
“No,” Moore said if he considered a quarterback change. “The two picks, like I said, it’s a whole team effort. Interceptions aren’t always just on the quarterback. It’s got to be a whole collective effort on things.
“He did a good job of putting the ball where it needed to be. The one throw he had down the seam was probably his worst throw, where the guy was open. But besides that, the two picks that happened -- because one was tipped in the receiver’s hands and the other one, we didn’t run the right route. In that case, he did a good job managing it. So, we’ve got to do a better job as pass catchers too.”
Fans who want to see Orji or Davis will have to wait because it doesn't appear the Wolverines are in any hurry to switch up their plans at quarterback. Warren earned the starting job this fall and Michigan will continue to put its trust in him.
