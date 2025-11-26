Joel Klatt explains why Michigan should be rewarded by College Football Playoff Committee
On Tuesday evening, the weekly College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings were announced on ESPN, and the Michigan Wolverines came in slotted at No. 15. This means that if the playoffs were to start today, UofM would be on the outside looking in.
However, with a chance to take down the nation’s No. 1 team, Ohio State, this weekend, the Wolverines' hopes are still alive to make the jump into the top-12.
What Joel Klatt Said
On Wednesday afternoon, Fox Sports commentator and analyst Joel Klatt spoke about Michigan making it into the CFP. He talked about non-conference opponents and how that should weigh into the decision-making.
“The committee has to take into consideration these non-conference games that are scheduled, willingly, that remain on the schedule, the teams don’t buy out of,” Klatt said. “If Michigan were to beat Ohio State, and if Michigan were to be on the bubble, then the committee would be communicating to everybody about the schedule.”
Klatt points this out because Michigan went on the road and fell to No. 8 Oklahoma in week two, 24-13. If they beat the Buckeyes and miss the playoffs with a 10-2 record, then they are being punished for playing a good opponent in non-conference play, which not all teams do.
Oklahoma is also currently No. 8 in the CFP rankings, sitting at 9-2.
“Michigan scheduled Oklahoma, didn’t buy out of the game,” Klatt said. “Went down there, played them on the road with a true freshman quarterback and lost… In this scenario, with a win over the number one team in the country, they would be sitting there and thinking to themselves, ‘hey, you’re telling us if we don’t go to the playoff, that we should’ve scheduled Southeastern Missouri State.’ That is what the committee would be telling them.”
Not to mention, Michigan’s only conference loss came on the road to nationally ranked USC, two quality losses.
Getting into the CFP
Beating Ohio State would automatically jump UofM up the rankings, but will it be enough? The Wolverines will have to climb at least four spots to No. 11, as the highest-ranked non-power four school gets an automatic bid if not ranked inside the top-12. Meaning No. 24 Tulane would be the No. 12 seed as of today.
Going back to Klatt’s point, it should frustrate Michigan fans when you look at the rankings and see a team like Alabama ahead of them. The Crimson Tide played the following teams in non-conference action: Florida State (lost), Wisconsin, Louisiana-Monroe and Eastern Illinois.
The Crimson Tide lost to a bottom-three team in the ACC, which has been a joke of a conference in terms of football. Their best non-conference win came against a Wisconsin team that is 15th in the Big Ten standings.
Alabama also fell to Oklahoma, but at home. While Michigan had to travel to Norman, Okla.