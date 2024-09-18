Joel Klatt ranks the Big Ten by tiers, where Michigan football ranks
There are some surprises early on in the Big Ten Conference. Ohio State, while it hasn't played anyone, is the clear favorite in the Big Ten. Both Oregon and Penn State have had their struggles and USC has had a resurgence through two weeks of play. On the flip side, the Wolverines have looked like a shell of their 2023 national championship team.
Appearing on the Joel Klatt Podcast, Klatt ranked the Big Ten teams by tiers. He has Ohio State as the clear favorite and the lone tier-one team. The FOX analyst has both USC and Oregon as tier-two teams. Then heading into tier three, Klatt has Penn State and Nebraska as the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in the Big Ten Conference.
The defending national champions? Klatt still has them as a tier three team, but at the end of the line as the No. 6 team in the conference. He's intrigued by what new starting quarterback Alex Orji could do for the Michigan offense moving forward and wants to see what he can do against USC. But after three weeks, the Wolverines have been less than impressive -- especially in their biggest game against Texas.
“And then after that, I've got Michigan," explained Klatt. "Yeah, Michigan's fallen all the way back from what would be a clear tier two team at the beginning of the season to a clear tier three team right now. And to be honest with you at the back of the tier three, because of the way that they've played, the quarterback issues that they have.
“I think they're sixth in the Big Ten right now, but reserve right to change this because they're going to start over right now with a new quarterback Alex Orji jumps in. I actually think that this is a good way to go for Michigan. Michigan needs to run the football.”
Orji will add a new element to the Michigan offense as long as he's the starting quarterback. He fits the mold of the Wolverines wanting to run the football. Michigan just rushed for 301 yards last weekend against Arkansas State. The biggest thing for Orji and the Wolverines is taking care of the football. Davis Warren, who started the first three games, threw six interceptions in that span. Orji must take care of the football and give Michigan a chance.
“They need to have a time of possession advantage," Klatt said. "They need to have a snap advantage, and they need to get that toughness and that physical identity back in their team, which I think Alex Orji fits. Now, is he going to be great throwing the football?
"Maybe not, but Orji is the guy that I think can lead them to their ceiling this year, in the Big Ten in particular. I'm really interested to see that game this week against USC. I can't wait to watch that film and see what they actually are.”
You can watch Michigan host USC on Saturday on CBS. The game will kick at 3:30 p.m. ET.
