Michigan football zeroes in on two key flip targets ahead of National Signing Day
It's the beginning of November, but National Signing Day is right around the corner, and Michigan is looking to build off its impressive start on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines have two big fish in their 2026 class after landing a pair of five stars: RB Savion Hiter and Edge Carter Meadows.
Things were getting quiet on the recruiting front, until Michigan successfully flipped Wisconsin LB Aden Reeder on Thursday to give the Wolverines their 22nd commitment in the class. But Michigan isn't done trying to flip top-tier prospects to Ann Arbor.
Recently, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman came out with a list of prospects who are major flip-watch candidates, and Michigan was mentioned twice.
Duke OL Sean Stover
Stover is a Duke commit, but hasn't shut down his recruitment. In fact, he visited Michigan last month, loved it, and has had steady communication with Michigan since. The Prosper (TX) prospect is a 6-foot-2, 275-pound lineman, who is projected to play center at the next level.
According to the Composite, Stover is ranked as the No. 316 prospect in the 2026 class. Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Stover:
True center prospect who combines on-field experience with promising position-relevant combine-testing athleticism. Plays for a high school that has become a veritable O-line factory at the Texas 6A level in the DFW Metroplex. Owns elite lateral athleticism in a combine setting, and that movement ability and short-area quickness show in pads. Frame-limited, but given center projection, not as much of an issue as it would be at other OL spots. Junior year reveals noticeably improved punching consistency compared to "catching" frequency as a sophomore. Travels on time as a puller and a climber. Shows some anchoring capability in pass protection. Plays hard and looks for more work. Projects to the high-major level as a potential multi-year starter with long-term pro upside as a center stalwart.
Baylor CB Jamarion Vincent
Vincent committed to Baylor back in January, but like Stover, he has yet to shut down his recruitment. The Wolverines offered Vincent back in September, he took an official visit, and has kept communication with LaMar Morgan since.
He is a four-star prospect and the No. 122 recruit in the country, per the Composite. Vincent is a rangy 6-foot-2 corner, someone Michigan would love to add to its class.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Vincent:
Lean, sinewy athlete with explosive playmaking in pads and on the hardwood. Quite narrow, but compensates with excellent height and length. Produced encouraging testing numbers and track and field data in Spring 2025 to lend valuable context to athleticism. Plays fast and does not appear deficient in top-end speed on the gridiron. Junior campaign showed improved acceleration and long speed vs. sophomore season. Extensive in-season snaps at quarterback. Three-phaser with impressive production on both sides of the ball. Needs to add some mass to bolster tackling ability and man coverage potential against larger pass catchers. Still developing technically, but assembled a terrific live evaluation at the Under Armour Dallas event in Feb. 2025, showcasing functional athleticism and position-specific instincts. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player with long-term pro upside.