Takeaways from Michigan football's sluggish win over Purdue
Michigan moved to 7-2 on the season after surviving a scare against Purdue. The Wolverines held on for a 21-16 win over the Boilermakers, and while winning the game is what matters -- not a whole lot felt good about this one.
Once again, Michigan struggled to do most of the small things right. The Wolverines needed a heroic effort from Jordan Marshall to get the win and put away the two-win Purdue Boilermakers.
Here are some takeaways from the game.
The hat trick saved Michigan
It wasn't supposed to be a dog fight with the two-win Purdue Boilermakers -- but it was. Thanks to turnovers, a poor passing attack, and awful special teams, Michigan needed a heroic performance by someone to win this game.
Enter Jordan Marshall. Once again, Marshall was terrific and single-handedly carried this offense to a win. Without Justice Haynes, Marshall continues to show why he's a legit No. 1 option. Marshall ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns for Michigan.
With how inconsistent everything else is for Michigan, if the Wolverines didn't have Haynes/Marshall you wonder where this team would be at.
The passing game is all sorts out of whack
A week after throwing for 86 yards against Michigan State, Bryce Underwood might have had his worst performance as a Wolverine. The passing attack is in a total disarray right now and Underwood appears to have zero confidence.
The freshman starter overthrew and underthrew his targets in the game. It wasn't just a first, second, or even third-drive issue -- it was the entire game. Per usual, a couple of times when Underwood did throw a good pass, he had two of his playmakers drop the football.
Just when you think Michigan's passing attack might be turning a corner, it takes a couple of steps back. Underwood has to get into a consistent rhythm and set his body. It seems like he is just way to fast with his feet and not getting his body into position.
Derrick Moore is quietly on pace to get into David Ojabo/Aidan Hutchinson territory
Derrick Moore entered Saturday leading Michigan with 6.5 sacks. He added two more against Purdue and is now at 8.5 sacks with at least four more games left on the schedule. While Moore is Michigan's best pass rusher, it seems like the season he is having isn't being acknowled just it should.
The last time Michigan had a double-digit sack getter on the team was back in 2021 when the Wolverines had Aidan Hutchinson (14) and David Ojabo (11). Moore is right on pace to get to at least 10 sacks, and could quietly challenge Hutchinson -- but would need an exceptional finish to the season with heroics against Ohio State.
It's quite clear the special teams aren't going to get any better
Michigan might have woes on both the offense and defense, but the special teams is a train wreck. Punt return hasn't gotten any better and Michigan isn't trying anyone else but Semaj Morgan.
But what's worse than Morgan and the return game is the punting game. Hudson Hollenbeck continues to struggle. On Saturday night, he had both a 29 and a 37-yard punt. The 29-yard punt did get tipped, but that also speaks poorly of the teams' blocking. The 37-yarder was a shank and the Wolverines have seen that way too often this season.
At this point, fans have to accept that the special teams aren't getting better.
The second bye week couldn't have come at a better time
With three games left in the season, this second bye week is needed. The Wolverines are severely banged up and a pair of starters were injured in Michigan's win over Purdue. The Wolverines entered the game down five starters and after Jaishawn Barham and Donaven McCulley exited the game -- the Wolverines need to get healthy.
Getting Justice Haynes, Rod Moore, their trio of linebackers, and McCulley healthy for the final weeks is very, very important for this team's success.
Plus, Michigan has to get so many issues corrected. The passing attack, as I touched on, is a mess. Still too many defensive lapses at times. The stretch run is coming and the Wolverines just have to be better.