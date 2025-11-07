Michigan football aims to flip another LB after two successful flips
Michigan hasn't had the success of landing top-tier linebackers in the 2026 recruiting cycle, but the Wolverines have landed a pair that they wanted. It started back in late July when Michigan flipped SMU linebacker Markel Dabeny, who is now an avid recruiter for Michigan.
Then, most recently, Michigan flipped Aden Reeder, who was a Wisconsin commit. Reeder de-committed from the Badgers and a few days later, committed to the Wolverines.
But Michigan isn't done looking to add to its 2026 class with National Signing Day right down the road. In fact, Michigan now has its eyes set on a local product, who is committed to Pitt.
Cass Tech linebacker was recently on campus
One of the top high school programs in the state of Michigan, Cass Tech., has seen several players go to Ann Arbor for college. Now, linebacker Marcus Jennings is looking into Michigan. Back on Nov. 4, Jennings took a visit to see Michigan and the Wolverines officially offered him an offer.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker has been committed to Pitt since March, but Michigan is giving him a few things to think about. According to the Composite, Jennings is a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 613 player in the class.
According to Allen Trieu of The Detroit News, Michigan hopes to get Jennings back on campus for an official visit for the Ohio State game. But the Playoff schedule will be a factor on if Jennings can get to Ann Arbor for the game, but the hope is for him to.
Jennings has the ability to play safety, along with Nickel, but this season, he has excelled at linebacker for Cass Tech. If he were to come to Michigan, the Wolverines would have the freedom to do all sorts of things with the talented in-state prospect.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Jennings:
- Has verified 4.58 forty speed as well as an 11.02 100-meter dash time.
- Has played safety, linebacker and hybrid spots like an overhang. Very productive, has a nose for the football and gets there in a hurry. Sure tackler who stays under control and takes good angles.
- Can match-up in space against skill players and be trusted in coverage. Speed allows him to run downfield on seam and wheel routes. Does a solid job of playing the ball in the air but can continue to work on ball skills.
- Still has room to grow and can fill into full-time backer or stay as a hybrid.
- Has a very workmanlike, quiet approach to the game. No nonsense type attitude and will be a good locker room presence. Also is willing to play anywhere including special teams.
Jennings is set to play in the Navy All-American Bowl.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Michigan football zeroes in on two key flip targets ahead of National Signing Day
- Michigan flips a top Wisconsin commit, adds 22nd prospect to 2026 class
- Michigan football freshman redshirt tracker with three games left in 2025 season
- Michigan football score predictions for final three games in CFP push