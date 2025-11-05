Michigan QB Bryce Underwood falls again in updated Power Rankings after two-turnover game
After steadily improving each and every week, Michigan QB Bryce Underwood has appeared to hit a wall in his progression the last two weeks. Two weeks ago, in a win over rival Michigan State, Underwood passed for 86 yards. Then last week, in a win over Purdue, Underwood passed for 145 yards and turned the ball over twice.
Underwood hasn't looked nearly as sharp in the past two wins. Mechanics have looked off and we've seen the highly-touted signal caller overthrow his targets on multiple occasions. Drops also continue to hurt the Wolverines' passing attack.
But after his past two games, Underwood has almost dropped out of CBS Sports' QB Power Rankings.
Where Bryce Underwood is ranked
Heading into the Purdue game, Underwood was ranked No. 40. But after a tough week in the Big House, Underwood is now ranked No. 48. The rankings go up to No. 50, so Underwood is close to being knocked out.
Here are some QBs ranked around the Michigan starter:
50: Alessio Milivojevic (Michigan State)
49: Cade Klubnik (Clemson)
48: Bryce Underwood (Michigan)
47: Blake Shapen (Mississippi State)
46: Brendon Lewis (Memphis)
45: Micah Alejado (Hawaii)
44: Evan Simon (Temple)
43: Owen McCown (UTSA)
42: Taylen Green (Arkansas)
41: Carson Beck (Miami)
40: Blake Horvath (Navy)
Underwood's 2025 season
On the season, Underwood has thrown for 1,671 yards, seven TDs, and three INTs. Using his legs, Underwood has rushed for 272 yards and four scores. He ranks No. 12 in the Big Ten, averaging 185.7 yards per game through the air.
After struggling against Oklahoma in Week 2, in his first-ever road start, Underwood had a very good patch of games in the middle of the season. He threw for 235 yards against CMU, 270 yards against Wisconsin, and 230 against Washington -- while starting to establish himself on the ground.
But as mentioned above, the past two weeks have been a little different for the five-star QB. Against Purdue, there were three different occasions that Underwood had a man open for an easy TD, but he wasn't able to place the ball where it needed to be.
In Underwood's defense, Michigan has struggled with drops mightily this season. But if the Wolverines are going to do what they hope to do this season -- making it to the College Football Playoff -- Michigan needs its starting QB to play much better in the stretch run.
