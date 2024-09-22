Joel Klatt shakes up power rankings following Week 4: Where does Michigan sit?
When Michigan took a hard loss at home against Texas two weeks ago, Fox analyst Joel Klatt moved Michigan out of his top 10 and into his 'almost category'. But after a lackluster win over Arkansas State last week, the Wolverines were completely out of the conversation for Klatt.
Following a 27-24 win over No. 11 USC on Saturday, how does Klatt feel about the Wolverines now? When he released his updated power rankings, there wasn't a ton of surprise in his top five. Texas, Ohio State, Miami (FL), Tennessee, and Georgia rounded out the top five.
Entering Week 4, USC was Klatt's No. 7 team and the Wolverines took the Trojans to the brink before finally pulling out the win with 37 seconds left in the game. While the Wolverines didn't do enough to break into Klatt's top 10, Michigan is back into the conversation in the 'almost' category. Klatt has Michigan as No. 12, behind Clemson at No. 11.
It was the first signature win of the Sherrone Moore era at Michigan. The Wolverines still need to develop some sort of a passing attack. Alex Orji threw the football just 12 times while completing seven of those for an astonishing 32 yards. Michigan had just 32 passing yards on Saturday and still won.
The run game has been elite now in back-to-back games and it does appear the Wolverines have some mojo back on the ground. Getting some sort of passing attack would get the Michigan offense humming and make the opposition respect it.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
PFF grades: Michigan high/low player grades, snap counts to know after win against USC
National media react to late surge that propelled Michigan over USC on Saturday
Michigan football players of the game in heroic win over USC