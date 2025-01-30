Recruiting: Michigan visits five-star, No. 1 overall recruit in 2026 class
Michigan was one of the big winners of the 2025 recruiting cycle, flipping five-star and No. 1 overall prospect Bryce Underwood from LSU to headline a Top 10 class nationally.
As focus shifts to the 2026 class, could the Wolverines land the No. 1 prospect in back-to-back cycles? Michigan is certainly throwing its hat in the ring, as the Maize and Blue have ramped up their recruiting efforts for five-star Nixa (Mo.) offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.
On Wednesday, Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome stopped by Nixa High School to visit with Cantwell, the second time that the Wolverines' staff have met with 2026's No. 1 prospect during the January evaluation period.
Cantwell took an unofficial visit to Michigan on Dec. 15, his first to Ann Arbor, and came away impressed by what the Wolverines had to offer.
“It was a fun visit,” Cantwell told On3 Sports following the visit. “I got to meet the coaches and see all the facilities. I talked to the strength coach and the personnel people. I think the campus is pretty nice. It looks like a good place to live. It was an enjoyable visit. I didn’t get to see The Big House because I was short on time. I definitely want to do that next time. I will probably be back. Maybe for a spring practice.”
Earlier this month, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and general manager Sean Magee traveled to Missouri to visit Cantwell at Nixa High as well.
"Coach Moore has a vision that he wants the offensive line to be the heart and soul of the team,” Cantwell told On3. “Coming from being that (offensive line) coach, he knows why prioritizing that can be successful long-term. I think that’s exactly what he’s doing right now — getting his offensive line going, so it can be the best line possible.”
As his potential position coach, Newsome has led the charge in Michigan's hunt for Cantwell, and has developed a good relationship with the five-star prospect in recent months.
“Coach Newsome is a really smart guy,” Cantwell told On3. “He understands the game really well. He was a successful college football player himself, so he understands what it takes. He seems like a good leader of men and can get guys to be very successful if they buy into the process.”
At 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, Cantwell is a Top 3 prospect in all four major recruiting services, and is considered the No. 1 prospect in both On3's Industry Ranking and 247Sports' Composite Rankings. He has offers from over 30 FBS programs, and is strongly considering Missouri, Georgia, Ohio State and Nebraska, among others.
