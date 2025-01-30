Recruiting: Michigan visits five-star, No. 1 overall recruit in 2026 class

Michigan OL coach Grant Newsome met with ELITE 5 ⭐️ OT Jackson Cantwell today.



Cantwell is the No. 1 recruit in the nation and visited the Wolverines in December, previously sharing he might be back for a spring practice.



More here: https://t.co/kWAq8ENHtG



📸 @jcantwell2499 pic.twitter.com/eZLcXGeWGH