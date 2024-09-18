'I think this is Michigan's spot': Top CFB analyst picks Wolverines to upset USC
After three games that left much to be desired, No. 18 Michigan (2-1) finds itself in an early desperation spot as it welcomes No. 11 USC to the Big House this coming Saturday.
The Wolverines already have one defeat on their resume — a lopsided 31-12 loss at the hands of then-No. 3 Texas — and are in danger of falling to 2-2 as a current 5.5-point underdog to the Trojans this weekend. While the odds seemed stacked against Michigan, CBS Sports' college football analyst Josh Pate believes an upset is on hand in Ann Arbor.
"Is it really over? Because, if USC really goes in here and wins and covers here, that's kinds of your season for Michigan," Pate said. "They're still going to play all the games, but your preseason goals are probably out the window if you lose this game.
"A team like Michigan, with the pride of that program, does not get double-digit losses hung on them two times in September at home. At least historically, that is not the way it works. I respect 'wounded animal mode'. I respect what Lincoln Riley is doing as well. I think this is Michigan's spot. And I really don't want you to ask me how. I just think they're going to find the way to get it done."
Pate cautioned against taking the first few weeks of a college season and drawing conclusions based on the way team's look in just a couple games. The Wolverines have struggled mightily on offense, and have been surprisingly susceptible defensively. USC, meanwhile, went from a team barely ranked in the Top 25 to knocking on the door of the Top 10 following wins over LSU (27-20) and Utah State (48-0).
"I think about the story and the lessons that college football teaches me every year around this time, around Week 3 and Week 4," Pate said. "I think Michigan is going to find a way to win this game outright. I know that doesn't compute right now. This is college football. This is the way it works."
USC hired defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn this past offseason to try and correct head coach Lincoln Riley's notoriously bad defense in Los Angeles. The move seems to have paid early dividends through two games, but Pate points to the small sample size as a reason to question whether USC truly has turned a corner on that side of the ball.
"I think USC is the story of college football so far this year. It's a great turnaround defensively already," Pate said. "Can it really be this good?"
Michigan seemed to get its run game figured out in last week's 28-18 win over Arkansas State, in which the Wolverines ran for 301 yards and averaged 6.8 yards per carry.
"USC's run defense — this is the test," Pate said. "Last year they were 119th — terrible. This year, they're 33rd so far. The LSU test in Week 1, I don't think, was as firm a test as this one will be. Michigan will run the ball...so this will be one of the best tests that that run defense will have all year."
Pate noted that USC and Texas share many of the same traits offensively. Both have offensive wizards as head coaches who call their own plays, Lincoln Riley and Steve Sarkisian. Both have excellent quarterbacks in Miller Moss and Quinn Ewers. Both have a deep, talented crop of wide receivers. What separates the two programs, is the Longhorns have much bigger and better personnel at the lines of scrimmage.
"USC is probably equipped to do some of the stuff Texas did," Pate said. "The difference is, Texas [was] the bigger, stronger, faster, more physical team. I'm not sure USC is bigger and more physical than Michigan. The score could look the same. I don't think they achieve it the same way Texas did. But, Michigan's physical edge, this is my biggest concern about USC, just may be more glaring.
"I think a lot of people's concerns have been put to rest after that LSU game, and I just watched South Carolina get after that LSU offensvie line. I just watched South Carolina run for 240-plus on that LSU defensive line. So, it was a great win for USC, [but] I am not banking that they are just established on both lines of scrimmage based on the LSU game. This will be the bankable game."
