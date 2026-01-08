Michigan loses veteran LB to the transfer portal

Michigan is set to lose another linebacker ahead of the 2026 season. The Wolverines were already going to lose Ernest Hausmann -- who announced he was medically retiring from football -- and more than likely Jimmy Rolder to the NFL. The Wolverines lost prized LB Cole Sullivan, who transferred to Oklahoma.

And now Michigan will lose another depth piece. Veteran Jaydon Hood will enter the transfer portal with a year of eligibility remaining.

RELATED: Michigan transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026

The former four-star linebacker has had a hard time seeing the field in Ann Arbor since coming into the fold with the 2021 class. Hood, a Florida native, was the No. 259 ranked player in the '21 cycle. But between Michigan's success at LB and injuries -- Hood has been buried in the depth chart.

NEW: Michigan LB Jaydon Hood has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/kSYG7dYADj pic.twitter.com/9Q51W6SphX — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 8, 2026

Hood's career at Michigan

Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In his first two seasons with the team, Hood appeared in three games on the Wolverines' defense. But in 2023, in a rotational role, Hood appeared in 12 games for Michigan. Then in 2024, he played in 11 games before not seeing the field this past year.

Hood finishes his Michigan career appearing in 27 games and recording 26 tackles and one TFL.

Michigan's LB outlook in 2026

With the loss of Sullivan, Michigan will likely make a pitch to Jimmy Rolder to use his final year of eligibility, but NFL scouts love Rolder and he has been linked to the draft. If Rolder doesn't come back, the two linebackers to see the most time, on the current roster, is Troy Bowles and Nate Owusu-Boateng, along with Chase Taylor.

Michigan will have to go find itself more linebackers in the portal, for depth if nothing else. The Wolverines love the projection of Owusu-Boateng and Taylor has shown flashes during his freshman year. Bowles will be the veteran of the group after playing one season at Michigan, coming from Georgia.