JUST IN: Michigan Football's Josaiah Stewart makes NFL Draft decision official
Another member of Michigan's vaunted defensive front will take his talents to the NFL.
On Monday, senior edge rusher Josaiah Stewart declared for the 2025 NFL Draft following two years at Michigan. The second team All-Big Ten selection, who transferred to U-M after spending the first two seasons of his college career at Costal Carolina, was a key piece in the Wolverines' run to a national championship in 2023, and led Michigan in sacks this past season with 8.5.
Stewart departure for the NFL comes with no surprise, as he had exhausted his four years of collegiate eligibility already.
Stewart posted a farewell message to his social media platforms, thanking his family, teammates, high school coaches, the Coastal Carolina coaching staff and several Michigan coaches including Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore, among others.
According to various mock drafts, Stewart has been projected anywhere from a late first round pick to a second round pick in next year's draft.
CAREER HIGHS
Michigan
• Tackles: 7 - vs. Alabama (Jan. 1, 2024)
• Solos: 6 - vs. Alabama (Jan. 1, 2024)
• Asst: 2, 6x - last vs. Michigan State (Oct. 26, 2024)
• TFLs: 3.0, 2x - last vs. USC (Sept. 21, 2024)
• Sacks: 2.0, 4x - last vs. Northwestern (Nov. 23, 2024)
• Int: none
• FR: none
• PBUs: 2 - vs. Iowa (Dec. 2, 2023)
Coastal Carolina
•Tackles: 8, 2x - last vs. Georgia State (Nov. 13, 2021)
•Solos: 5, 2x - last at Georgia Southern (Nov. 6, 2021)
•Asst: 4 - last vs. Troy (Oct. 28, 2021)
•TFLs: 5.0 - at Georgia Southern (Nov. 6, 2021)
•Sacks: 4.0 - at Georgia Southern (Nov. 6, 2021)•Int: none•FR: none
•PBUs: 1 - at Georgia State (Sept. 22, 2022)
At Michigan
• Team Captain (2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches and media, 2024; honorable mention, coaches, 2023)
• Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 23, 2024
)• Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2, 2023)
• One-year letterman (2023)
• Has appeared in 26 games off the edge with 11 starts
