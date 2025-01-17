JUST IN: Michigan Football veteran defender to return in 2025
It looks like Michigan will be getting a significant piece of the defense back in 2025, as defensive line coach Lou Esposito recently announce that Rayshaun Benny will return for his final season. Benny has appeared in 41 games on the defensive line and made three starts. It's expected that his role will increase significantly in 2025 with the absence of both Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, two first round projections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here's a closer look at Benny's career numbers at the University of Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
At Michigan
• Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)• Has appeared in 41 games along the defensive line with three starts
Senior (2024)• Generated two tackles for loss including an 11-yard sack among eight total stops against Fresno State (Aug. 31)• Hurried the quarterback and made two tackles against Texas (Sept. 7)• Delivered three tackles against Arkansas State (Sept. 14)• Made four tackles from the interior against USC (Sept. 21)• Broke up a pass, shared a sack, and made three tackles against Minnesota (Sept. 28)• Started as Washington (Oct. 5) as a nose tackle and played across the line, finishing with four tackles• Made three stops playing along the interior against Oregon (Nov. 2)• Credited with one tackle playing along the interior at Indiana (Nov. 9)• Made one solo tackle for loss against Northwestern (Nov. 23)• Assisted on two stops and broke up a pass at Ohio State (Nov. 30)
Junior (2023)• Appeared in 14 games along the defensive line; made 27 tackles with 5.5 for loss including one sack, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble to earn his third varsity letter • Three times shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Bowling Green, Indiana, at Penn State• Assisted on one tackle playing along the defensive front against ECU (Sept. 2)• Assisted on one tackle playing along the defensive line against UNLV (Sept. 9)• Notched four tackles including one for loss playing on the defensive interior against Bowling Green (Sept. 16)• Delivered a pair of tackles playing on the interior and on special teams against Rutgers (Sept. 23)• On the road at Nebraska (Sept. 30), notched three tackles• Made two tackles including one for loss and broke up two passes playing on the interior at Minnesota (Oct. 7)• Against Indiana (Oct. 14) delivered two tackles for loss among three total stops• Played along the defensive front at Michigan State (Oct. 21)• Made one assisted tackle against Purdue (Nov. 4)• Forced his first career fumble at Penn State (Nov. 11) and made three tackles including one for loss• At Maryland (Nov. 18), made three stops with a shared tackle for loss• Assisted on one tackle from the defensive interior against Ohio State (Nov. 25)• Assisted on three tackles against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship (Dec. 2)• Played along the defensive line against Alabama in the Rose Bowl/CFP Semifinal (Jan. 1)
Sophomore (2022)• Appeared in 13 games along the defensive line; made 13 tackles to earn his second varsity letter• Made one solo tackle playing along the defensive line against Colorado State (Sept. 3)• Contributed two solo tackles playing along the interior against Hawaii (Sept. 10)• Assisted on one stop from the interior defensive line against UConn (Sept. 17)• Chipped in a pair of tackles while playing along the defensive interior against Maryland (Sept. 24)• Played along the defensive line against Michigan State (Oct. 29), at Iowa (Oct. 1), at Rutgers (Nov. 5)• Made two assisted tackles playing along the defensive line at Indiana (Oct. 8)• Assisted on two tackles playing along the interior against Penn State (Oct. 15) • Assisted on one tackle from the interior defensive line against Nebraska (Nov. 12)• Played along the defensive front and contributed on special teams at Ohio State (Nov. 26)• Assisted on a stop from the inside against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship (Dec. 3)• Assisted on one tackle playing in the defensive line against TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl/CFP Semifinal (Dec. 31)
Freshman (2021)• Appeared in three games along the defensive line, made three tackles to earn his first varsity letter• Named Scout Team Defensive Player of the Week for his role in preparing the offense to play Rutgers• Assisted on one tackle in his U-M debut playing along the defensive line against Western Michigan (Sept. 4)• Played as a defensive lineman against Northern Illinois (Sept. 18)• Credited with two solo tackles playing along the defensive line against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game (Dec. 4)
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Minnesota stuns Michigan basketball in OT, gives Wolverines first B10 loss
ESPN predicts Michigan football's starting QB in 2025
REPORT: Michigan DC Wink Martindale interviewing for NFL job
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7