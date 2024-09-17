📈📈📈 RB Kalel Mullings @kalelmullings from @UMichFootball had 15 rushing attempts for 153 yards and 2 TDs. Averaging over 10 yards per carry in the #GoBlue 28-18 win over Arkansas State. #StocksGoingUp #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/br6ezuMJhG