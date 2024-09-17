Michigan Football: Kalel Mullings named Reese's Bowl Offensive Player of the Week
Used primarily as a short-yardage back a season ago, Kalel Mullings has emerged as one of Michigan's top offensive weapons through the first three weeks of the 2024 season.
Mullings had a monster game this past weekend in the Wolverines' 28-18 win over Arkansas State, rushing for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just 15 carries. For his efforts, the fifth-year senior was named 'Offensive Player of the Week' by the Reese's Senior Bowl on Tuesday.
Entering this season, Mullings had run for 253 yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries over the previous two seasons. So far in 2024, the senior has totaled 270 yards and two touchdowns on just 36 carries. Mullings has gotten the most out of his opportunities to tote the football, averaging 7.5 yards per carry through Michigan's first three games.
"He runs so hard. He runs physical," Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said of Mullings at this week's press conference. "The carries he got, he took advantage of. It's unbelievable, running hard, running physical, making guys miss, running over guys, running with speed. So, blessed and happy that he's doing a heck of a job and doing what we thought he could."
Michigan's one-two punch of Mullings and senior Donovan Edwards in the backfield has been a strength of an offense that's still trying to find its rhythm early this season. Edwards has run for 150 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries, and added four receptions for 13 yards and another score in the passing game. The Wolverines look to take strides offensively behind new starting quarterback Alex Orji when they host No. 11 USC this weekend in Ann Arbor.
