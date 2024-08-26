Keeping tabs on Michigan's rivals ahead of 2024 season
Michigan Football has won four of its last six against Michigan State and have outscored the Spartans 78-7 in the last two meetings. Last season, the Wolverines won their third straight against Ohio State for the first time since 1997. In pursuit of taking down the defending national champions, both the Spartans and Buckeyes added some key pieces for the 2024 season.
Michigan State
Tight end Jack Velling transferred to Michigan State from Oregon State where he was second-team All-Pac 12 last season. Velling hauled in 45 receptions for 719 yards and 11 touchdowns during his two seasons with the Beavers. Aidan Chiles, another Oregon State transfer, will start at quarterback for MSU. Although he has limited experience, Chiles has great athleticism and 247 Sports ranks him the eighth-best transfer and second-best transfer quarterback. Jonathan Smith also made his way from Corvallis to East Lansing this offseason. The head coach went 34-35 in six seasons with the Beavers, but won 25 games in his last three years, including a top 20 finish in 2022.
Ohio State
Former Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs, joined the Buckeye's roster in January. Downs was widely considered to be one of the top freshman defensive players last year, with over 100 tackles, 2 interceptions, and a punt return for a touchdown. OSU landed Jeremiah Smith who was the No. 1 ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class. The wide receiver from Miami Gardens has great deep ball speed and is already looking like an NFL receiver. Smith has most often been compared to Marvin Harrison Jr. Lastly, Kansas State transfer quarterback Will Howard threw for over 2,600 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2023. According to NFL Draft Buzz, Howard is a big, physical player with good arm strength, but can have accuracy issues and is sometimes erratic under pressure.
Michigan hosts Michigan State on Oct. 26 to try and retain the Paul Bunyan Trophy. The Wolverines travel to Columbus on Nov. 30 seeking its fourth straight win over Ohio State.
