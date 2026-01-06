Key Michigan defender reverses course and heads back to Ann Arbor for 2026
In this story:
With Kyle Whittingham's staff fully in place and getting time to meet with the players -- some might change course of action. That's what CB Zeke Berry did on Tuesday.
After entering the transfer portal four days ago, CBS Sports revealed that Berry would be back in Ann Arbor to play under Whittingham and new defensive coordinator Jay Hill for his final season of college football.
RELATED: Michigan transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026
Berry has started the last two years for Michigan in the secondary. In 2024, he was the starting Nickel to begin the season, before moving to corner -- where he excelled. He earned Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2024.
Then this past season, he started at corner for Michigan in 11 games. After recording 33 tackles, one interception, and 10 pass breakups, he became an All-Big Ten second team. Berry has appeared in 36 games with 22 starts during his time at Michigan.
According to Pro Football Focus, Berry had a 66.2 defensive grade and a 67.2 coverage grade. He allowed 36 catches on 59 targets this season, per PFF.
The California product came to Michigan in the 2022 cycle, where he was a high four-star prospect. Berry was ranked as the No. 171 player in the class.
Michigan's secondary entering 2026
With Berry coming back to Michigan, the Wolverines have lost just two players to the portal. Freshman Elijah Dotson left, and Jaden Mangham left and committed to Purdue.
The Wolverines are still waiting word on veteran Rod Moore, who could come back next year on a medical waiver. Jyaire Hill is another name we are waiting to hear from. Hill, a junior, could leave for the NFL -- or portal -- but coming back to Michigan for one more season could benefit his draft stock.
Young guys like Jayden Sanders, Shamari Earls, Kainoa Winston, and Jordan Young are all slated to be back with the program in 2026.
If Michigan can keep those guys intact and land one more star to go with them, the Wolverines' secondary has a shot to be really good.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
- Michigan football retains massive piece for 2026 season
- Productive transfer CB is set to visit Michigan football
- Michigan captain announces he has medically retired from football
- Long-time Michigan assistant coach is reportedly retained under Kyle Whittingham
- Michigan hires a new safeties coach who was a co-defensive coordinator
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop