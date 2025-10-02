Key things to know ahead of Michigan football's game vs. Wisconsin
Michigan is back on the field this weekend with a game against Wisconsin. The Badgers enter the contest with a 2-2 record, with back-to-back losses coming against Alabama and Maryland. Wisconsin hasn't had much success under Luke Fickell, but the former UC coach is looking for a big win in order to stay in Madison.
Wisconsin will come into Ann Arbor with the top-ranked rushing defense. The Badgers allow 50 yards on the ground to the opposition. However, that's about the only thing going to Wisconsin. The Badgers have a bottom passing defense, and the offensive line has a hard time protecting whoever is behind center.
Michigan might have a challenge running the football, but the Wolverines have a chance to open up the passing attack and let their defense eat.
Here are some key things to know ahead of the game.
Michigan notes
• The Michigan run game is eighth in the FBS, averaging 253.5 yards per contest. Six different players have scored on the ground this year; the Wolverines have featured at least three different rushing scorers in each of the past two games.
• The offensive line has paved the way for 15 rushing touchdowns so far this year while allowing only four sacks against in the pass game. Despite three different starting lineups across the first four games due to injuries, the unit has helped lead the way offensively.
• Running back Justice Haynes leads the way in the ground game. He has rushed for 100-plus yards in all four contests this year (159, 125, 104, 149 yards), the longest streak of 100-yard games since Blake Corum hit the century mark in eight consecutive games in 2022.
• For the season, Haynes is third nationally in rushing yards per game (134.3), averaging 8.14 yards per carry (sixth, FBS) with six rushing touchdowns (13th, FBS).
• U-M is winning the turnover battle with an 8:3 ratio (three fumbles lost, one interception). Cole Sullivan leads the team with three (two interceptions, one fumble recovery).
• Through four games, 14 different players have an interception or pass breakup: two linebackers, two defensive linemen, and 10 defensive backs. Jyaire Hill leads the team with three.
• The pass rush, active against Nebraska with seven sacks, has been a force for the U-M defense, averaging 3.5 quarterback takedowns per game (sixth, FBS). That has helped pad a TFL rank of ninth, averaging eight per contest. Jaishawn Barham leads the team in both categories (3.0 sacks, 4.5 TFL).
• Linebacker Ernest Hausmann is pacing the defense with 29 tackles through four games, eight clear of the next-closest defender (Jimmy Rolder, 21). Three of the team's top four tacklers (Cole Sullivan, 19) are in the linebacker room. Hausmann has led U-M in tackles in 10 of the 17 games he's started in his career.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan notes
- This will be the 71st meeting between Michigan and Wisconsin
- The Wolverines hold a 52-17-1 advantage in the all-time series and have won 10 of the last 17 match-ups
- Wisconsin is the sixth most common opponent for Michigan with 70 previous contests
- The last meeting between the two programs was in 2021, a 38-17 victory by the Wolverines in Madison