Michigan has one final chance to win a home game in front of the Wolverine faithful in the 2026 season. The Wolverines are set to host UCLA, which is seeking a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. Since taking over the program, Bob Chesney has led the Bruins to a flawless record this season, sitting at 10-0.

It's been far from flawless for Michigan. The Wolverines are .500 on the season and Michigan needs one more win to gain bowl eligibility. Throw away the COVID-19 season, Michigan hasn't missed a bowl game since 2014, which was the final season under Brady Hoke.

Michigan hopes to upset UCLA on Saturday afternoon, but the Wolverines are going to need to get the job done without a few key players.

Michigan's injury report vs. UCLA

OUT

WR JJ Buchanan

WR Andrew Marsh

WR Jaylen Pile

WR Braydon Alford

RB Micah Ka'apana

DE Julius Holly

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andrew Sprague

OL Blake Frazier

DE Nate Marshall

Game Time Decision

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UCLA

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

DT Enow Etta

RB Jordan Marshall

Michigan will lean on younger playmakers on Saturday

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Michigan is down its top two wide receivers and two starting offensive linemen in the game. Andrew Sprague hasn't played since Week 2, and Blake Frazier will also miss the contest. The Wolverines are also down their top two playmakers against the Bruins.

JJ Buchanan suffered a shoulder injury last weekend and will likely miss the rest of the season. His counterpart, Andrew Marsh, has been questionable since Wednesday. He will also miss the game. News broke on Thursday that Marsh was charged with indecent exposure. It's not known if he's missed the game due to legal issues or if he is also injured.

With both Buchanan and Marsh out, the Wolverines are going to rely on a pair of true freshmen to step up. Travis Johnson and Salesi Moa have been Michigan's No. 3 and No. 4 playmakers the last few weeks. We would expect both to be elevated as starters, along with Channing Goodwin. It's possible the Wolverines also turn to Texas transfer Jaime French Jr., who has seen little playing time since coming to Ann Arbor.

Michigan is expected to start Bryce Underwood against UCLA, hoping to spark the offense. At this point, we don't know if Tommy Carr will see any action, or if it's dependant on his Underwood performs.

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