According to a report by MLive's Jordyn Pair, Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh has been charged with indecent exposure for an off-campus incident.

According to court records, Marsh is facing a single charge of misdemeanor indecent exposure in the 14A-1 District Court. The charge reportedly stems from a February incident. The sophomore wide receiver reportedly exposed himself to a female delivery driver when she was dropping food off.

Per the Pittsfield Township Police Department release, “The complainant left the residence and subsequently received a message from the customer stating that she was attractive and asking if she would return to the address." The charge was authorized in October, according to Pair.

Marsh is set to be arraigned on Dec. 2. In the state of Michigan, indecent exposure is punishable up to 1 year in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Marsh was listed as questionable for the UCLA game

Marsh wasn't available on Tuesday evening for the media availability, and he was listed as questionable on Wednesday night for Michigan's initial availability report ahead of the UCLA showdown.

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At this time, it's not known if Marsh will suit up for Michigan when it plays the Bruins on Senior Day. Through 10 games, Marsh leads Michigan with 48 receptions. He is second on the team behind JJ Buchanan with 459 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Marsh is in his second season with the Wolverines. The Katy (TX) prospect committed to Sherrone Moore in the 2025 class. He came in with Bryce Underwood and became the Wolverines' most productive wide receiver as a freshman. In 2025, he led Michigan with 45 catches for 651 yards and four touchdowns.

Buchanan already ruled out

With Marsh's legal dealings in question, leading wide receiver JJ Buchanan has been ruled out against UCLA, and he will likely miss the rest of the season after sustaining a shoulder injury against Oregon.

With Buchanan already missing the game, Marsh was expected to garner more touches in the next two weeks. Michigan was going to need both freshmen Travis Johnson and Salesi Moa to step up alongside Marsh. But if the sophomore wide receiver doesn't play against UCLA, Tommy Carr or Bryce Underwood will be leaning on a lot of youth.

Michigan and UCLA will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

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