Michigan's Edge Unit Could Be Stronger Even After Jaishawn Barham's 2026 NFL Draft Selection

Michigan loses its top three edge rushers from the 2025 season, and at least two of them are off to the NFL. Derrick Moore was selected 44th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, and fellow edge rusher Jaishawn Barham was picked 92nd overall by the Dallas Cowboys, as the third Wolverine off the board.

Barham came to Ann Arbor ahead of the 2024 season. He played his first two seasons at Maryland before opting to transfer to play under then head coach Sherrone Moore. Barham began his Michigan career at linebacker, where he finished second on the team with 66 tackles.

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But Barham liked to pin his ears down and run full speed ahead a little too often, which would give away contain. Michigan moved Barham to edge and in his first game, he recorded two sacks against Central Michigan.

Barham can play at either edge or linebacker in the NFL, but Barham projects at edge, and despite being raw — his ceiling is very high. And despite losing Moore, Barham, and TJ Guy, Michigan's edge room has a legit chance to be even better in 2026.

Incoming All-American

Obviously, both Moore and Barham were good players, but neither was an All-American. Once Kyle Whittingham opted to come to Ann Arbor, he brought edge rusher John Henry Daley along with him, who was an All-American last season.

Daley suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season early last year, and he has said he will be fully healthy by June 1. Daley recorded 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last season with the Utes, and if he's anywhere close to 100%, Michigan will have one of the best edge rushers in the nation.

A deep room full of potential

Outside of Daley, Kyle Whittingham has said Michigan has at least five edge rushers who they feel confident in. Cameron Brandt will likely start alongside Daley this season, and the Wolverines have players behind him.

Both Dominic Nichols and Nate Marshall are coming into their own — Marshall shined in Michigan's spring game. Nichols has flashed the past two seasons and he will be a primary backup this season at edge.

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Whittingham has also noted the emergence of Lugard Edokpayi, who is an extradonary athlete. He has a very long wingspan and if he shows he's ready to see the field, he could give the opposition problems.

Daley is the only player who has a proven record entering 2026 for Michigan, but the talent is real in Ann Arbor, and the Wolverines should have one of the better position groups in the Big Ten.