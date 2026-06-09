ESPN's Future Outlook on Michigan Football Isn't Painting The Full Picture

Until we see the product on the field, it's hard to gauge exactly what Michigan is going to look like under head coach Kyle Whittingham and coordinators Jason Beck and Jay Hill. What we do know is that this coaching staff is much more proven than anything the Wolverines have had since Jim Harbaugh left following the 2023 season.

And the outlook feels promising for Michigan. Whittingham ran a clean, well-executed program during his time at Utah, which is why he was there for 21 seasons as the head coach. Beck's offenses have flourished in the past few seasons, and Hill's defenses are among the nation's best.

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When you put the coaches with the talent Michigan has on its roster, you could foresee the Wolverines being a top-10 team every season, barring any significant changes. However, ESPN doesn't see it that way.

When looking at its future power rankings, extending past 2027, Michigan was ranked No. 16 in the country, behind the likes of BYU, USC, and Oklahoma, among others.

But when you're looking toward the future, Michigan has the pieces that should stack up against the rest of the country.

Reliabe, sound coaching staff

It's possible there could be a transition period for Kyle Whittingham's staff, where most of them are coming from the Big 12, to the Big Ten. But again, the proof is in the pudding for what they've accomplished.

Whittingham is one of the most respected coaches out there for what he was able to do at Utah. With so many more resources at his disposal, Whittingham has a chance to win championships at Michigan. Beck's offenses have been at the top of college football, and Michigan has the talent to have a top-15 offense in 2026 and 2027.

As far as the Wolverines' defense goes, Hill is already looking to turn back the clock and get Michigan playing the same way it did in 2023 when the Wolverines won the title. He is looking for his team to force turnovers and make havoc plays.

It's interesting that Ole Miss was ranked 12th when most of its entire staff followed Lane Kiffin to LSU. It will be Pete Golding's first crack at being the full-time head coach.

Young stars who should remain

Every team loses stars every year and Michigan will lose its fair share following 2026. Guys like Jyaire Hill, Rod Moore, John Henry Daley, and Zeke Berry, among others, will be headed to the NFL Draft.

But one key that ESPN uses to rank the teams is based on their current rosters.

While he left a lot on the table last season, former five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood is back in 2026 for his sophomore season, and should be back with the program in 2027. We need to see Underwood produce like he's capable of, but these are projections, right, so believing Underwood takes a big step up playing under Jason Beck is the expectation.

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Both Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter could be with the team in the next two seasons, unless Marshall feels like he needs to go to the NFL following 2026. Even at wide receiver, all four of Michigan's projected starting wideouts will be in Ann Arbor in 2027, along with most of the Wolverines' young line.

Michigan has the pieces to not only compete in 2026, but make a serious run in 2027.

Roster management has been excellent

Sherrone Moore isn't going to get much love for what he did at Michigan, but he did do a good job of stacking talent. Development wasn't great, but he was able to get players in the door. However, Moore isn't here any longer and it's Whittingham's show.

And what he did following taking over a sinking ship was phenomenal. Whittingham was able to bring back several key players who already entered the portal: Jake Guarnera, Andrew Sprague, Jordan Young, and Zeke Berry, among others. And he kept the stars from going into the portal.

Whittingham brought in several players who will start for Michigan via the portal, most notably the four Utah transfers. The coaching staff has proven after one short offseason they are going to be able to handle roster management with the best.

Now, should Michigan be ranked as a top five team already? No, but when you're looking at projections, the Wolverines are already appearing to be a top-10 team under Whittingham in seasons ahead.