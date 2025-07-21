Latest NFL move bodes well for former Michigan Wolverine
In a move that wasn't expected, the Seattle Seahawks are moving on from veteran tight end Noah Fant. The Seahawks announced on Sunday they were releasing the former first-round draft choice out of Iowa.
Fant just wrapped up his third year in Seattle -- sixth NFL year in all -- and caught 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown with Geno Smith throwing him the football.
Larger role looming for former Michigan tight end?
With Fant no longer in the picture, this should open up a much larger role for former Michigan TE AJ Barner. A fourth-round draft choice in the 2024 NFL Draft, Barner had a more than respectable rookie year. The former Hoosier and Wolverine caught 30 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns.
Seattle also drafted TE Elijah Arroyo out of Miami in the second round. Both Barner and Arroyo will compete for snaps, but as we saw last year, Seattle will play multiple tight ends.
In 2024, among rookie tight ends, Barner ranked fourth in the NFL with his 245 receiving yards. Barner was behind Brock Bowers, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Theo Johnson. For a fourth-round pick, head coach Mike Macdonald saw more than enough to trust Barner moving forward. With the addition of Sam Darnold at QB, the Seahawks' passing attack might open up more, as well.
Barner played one season at Michigan. After starring for IU for three years, Barner chose to end his college career in Ann Arbor by playing for the Wolverines in 2023. In his lone season, Barner caught 22 passes for 249 yards and one score. Barner was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2023.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Ranking every projected Big Ten starting QB by PFF grade
Michigan football makes final four for top-ranked recruit in the state
'27 4-star QB Teddy Jarrard soars up rankings, Talks relationship with Michigan football
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team