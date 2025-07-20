Ranking every projected Big Ten starting QB by PFF grade
The Big Ten Conference had some really great QBs in 2024. Kurtis Rourke, Dillon Gabriel, Will Howard, and Max Brosmer were all towards the top of the list, but all four --among others -- are gone after graduating. There will be some new faces that emerge inside the conference, along with a few key returners.
There are also some new kids in town that could take command of the Big Ten. Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Oregon's Dante Moore, and Michigan's Bryce Underwood all have the capabilities to become a top gunslinger in the Big Ten, but none of the three have much experience with their respective school.
Using Pro Football Focus, we are going to rank every projected Big Ten QB by their 2024 overall grade. A few QBs, like Underwood, won't have any grade since they didn't play in '24.
How they stack up against one another
1. Mark Gronowski - Iowa (83.1 grade) *South Dakota State*
2. Drew Allar - Penn State (82.2 grade)
3. Demond Williams Jr. - Washington (82.0 grade)
4. Preston Stone - Northwestern (81.9 grade) *SMU, 111 snaps in 2024*
5. Jayden Maiava - USC (81.6 grade)
6. Nico Iamaleava - UCLA (78.3 grade) *Played for Tennessee in 2024*
7. Fernando Mendoza - Indiana (77.4 grade) *Played for Cal in 2024*
8. Athan Kaliakmanis - Rutgers (77.3 grade)
9. Luke Altmyer - Illinois (76.4 grade)
10. Billy Edwards Jr. - Wisconsin (75.9 grade) *Played for Maryland in 2024*
11. Aidan Chiles - Michigan State (74.3 grade)
12. Dylan Raiola - Nebraska (72.1 grade)
13. Drake Lindsey - Minnesota (71.5 grade) *six snaps in 2024*
14. Ryan Browne - Purdue (67.0 grade)
15. Dante Moore - Oregon (58.4 grade) *nine snaps in 2024*
16. Julian Sayin - Ohio State (583 grade) *14 snaps in 2024*
T17. Bryce Underwood - Michigan (N/A)
T17. Malik Washington - Maryland (N/A)
