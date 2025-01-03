Local rescue dog adopts Hutchinson name, charitability, and tenacity
Tenacity, grit, humility, charitability, and resilience are all words used to describe former Michigan Wolverine and current EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The man affectionately known as "Hutch" has overachieved his whole career. From reporting to Ann Arbor as a 3-star recruit, overcoming nagging injuries in college, to dealing with a devastating leg break this year, nothing can slow him down from accomplishing his mission.
As the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hutch has not disappointed in Detroit. He has become a leader on the field and a staple in the community. His caring nature is exhibited in all of the amazing things he does for the youth of Michigan with his Hutch's Heroes campaign. This movement has brought inspiration to children and families dealing with tough medical issues across the mitten state.
Enter Hutchinson Blue, a young rescue pop who has endured many of his own trials and tribulations and, like his NFL hero, has overcome his setbacks and given back to his community. The 17-month-old pup was not expected to live much past six months after being abandoned near a bustling Detroit highway at eight weeks old with some of his brothers and sisters. He was rescued by a good Samaritan and taken to Rejoyceful Animal Rescue in Mt Clemens, MI. The pups were emaciated, covered in feces and given a very limited shot at surviving the ordeal. Hutchinson Blue was blind and diagnosed with hydrocephalus, which sadly generally leads to a shortened life span for animals it affects. At nine months old he was adopted by his parents, Meghan Burau and Felicia Smith after they had fostered him and nursed him back to health.
"We wanted to give him a strong name that stood for grit and resilience...being Lions fans naturally Hutchinson stood out. We added Blue because we wanted to tie in our love for the Lions and the Wolverines"- Meghan Burau
Hutchinson Blue quickly became well known in his community. He was even invited to the Lions training camp as a guest of honor. While at the training camp he met with the Hutchinson family and eventually got some face time with Aidan as well.
Hutchinson Blue has not only exhibited the same traits of grit and resilience shown by his namesake Aiden. He has also used his story to help the youth in the Detroit area. The energetic young pup has visited schools to educate children on his mission statement "...showing the world I am not different; I just have special abilities." He has visited schools and classrooms across the area, spreading his message of inclusivity and that being different is not a bad thing.
This Christmas Eve, Hutchinson Blue and his parents had the opportunity to visit the pediatric wing of Royal Oak Beaumont hospital. The children's faces lit up as he wagged his way from room-to-room, licking their faces and brightening the moods of everyone in the wing. His story of triumph, in the face of all of his hardships, inspired everyone who came in contact with him. This young pup has lived up to his name through his indomitable spirit and ability to positively impact those around him. Certainly, living up to his name every single day!
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7